24 NW books we're excited to read in ...

24 NW books we're excited to read in 2017

Read more: The Oregonian

Portland author Fonda Lee leapt into young adult science fiction with her 2015 novel " Zeroboxer ," set in a future where part of the human race now lives on Mars, where babies are routinely genetically engineered, and where martial arts have shifted to zero gravity. Her new novel is similarly futuristic and action-packed, this time with Earth reduced to an interstellar colony.

