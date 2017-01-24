24 dead as flu slams Washington; hospitals and state coordinate to fight epidemic

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, chose a public setting - a CVS pharmacy not far from the capitol in Olympia - to get their flu shots on Friday. Inslee said the visit served a dual purpose: reminding Washingtonians that the vaccine can help stop the current threat of flu and "some people like to see the governor get poked with a sharp object."

