2 found dead in Washington identified; suspect shoots self
Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff Former Yahoo! and Earthlink executive Craig I. Forman has been named president and chief executive officer of the McClatchy Co. as the newspaper publishing giant struggles to make money in the digital age The McClatchy Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec '16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec '16
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Patriot
|1,864
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC