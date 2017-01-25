2 found dead in Washington identified...

2 found dead in Washington identified; suspect shoots self

Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff

