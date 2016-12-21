What do CBS News correspondents predict will happen in 2017?

"Face the Nation" host John Dickerson prepares for the show from the Face the Nation desk on October 30th, 2016 "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson will discuss predictions for 2017 with a panel of CBS News correspondents in a segment that will air Sunday. CBS News Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues said that he predicts FBI Director James Comey will stay in his job despite the blowback he received from how he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and the last-minute discovery of related emails a week before the election.

