Washington ranks as 7th healthiest state in US
According to America's Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation, Washington is the 7th healthiest state in the nation for 2016. The rankings are based on four categories that directly influence the health outcomes: behaviors, community and environment, policy, and clinical care.
