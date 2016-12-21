VanDevender - 50th
Jim and Janet VanDevender of Malaga will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a celebration at St. Paul's Lutheran Church after the 10:15 a.m. service Jan. 1. The party will be hosted by the couple's son, Bryce VanDevender. The family invites friends and acqaintances to join the celebration.
