Trump trade war casualties could include 5 million US jobs
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump said China had committed "the greatest theft in the history of the world" by taking advantage of the United States in global trade. With Trump now headed to the White House in just three weeks, many trade backers fear the president-elect will follow through on his threats to add a 45 percent tax on all Chinese goods entering the U.S. and a 35 percent tariff on Mexican imports.
