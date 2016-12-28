The genius of DC's African-American m...

The genius of DC's African-American museum :0

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: New York Post

Christmas is a time when Washingtonians welcome visiting friends and family, and that's when we do the tourist stuff. The museums are wonderful, but mostly we don't notice them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec 21 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09) Dec 19 Wolf 51
News The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed... Dec 16 Saskatoon Sojourn... 6
News Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o... Dec 14 Fcvk tRump 23
News Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07) Dec 4 Patriot 1,864
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Swamp Cabinet 50
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC