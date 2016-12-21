Terrifying Announcement: Obama Will S...

Terrifying Announcement: Obama Will Stay in Washington and Set Up Shadow Government [Video]

You know how Obama told everyone he was staying in DC after he leaves office so his daughter can finish school? Evidently, that's not the whole story. Obama has big plans and they include, according to Ed Klein, setting up a shadow government that will start combating President-elect Donald Trump the day he is inaugurated.

