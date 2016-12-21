Staying on Top of Washington's Patchwork Minimum Wage Increases in...
Washington's statewide and local minimum wages will substantially increase in 2017. While most employers are aware that Initiative 1433 raises the state minimum wage to $11.00/hour on January 1, 2017, the Initiative's mandatory paid sick leave requirements are not as well known.
