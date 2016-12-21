Ringing in the New Year

The Northeast Washington Fairgrounds will be the site of a New Year's celebration again this year, according to Lori Matlock, Northeast Washington Fairgrounds Manager. "We want to invite everyone down to the fairgrounds on New Year's Eve again to celebrate the incoming 2017 year," Matlock said, adding the children's games will depend on the weather "and what activities we will have."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.