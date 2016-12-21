Ringing in the New Year
The Northeast Washington Fairgrounds will be the site of a New Year's celebration again this year, according to Lori Matlock, Northeast Washington Fairgrounds Manager. "We want to invite everyone down to the fairgrounds on New Year's Eve again to celebrate the incoming 2017 year," Matlock said, adding the children's games will depend on the weather "and what activities we will have."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec 4
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC