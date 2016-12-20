Photograph by scarletsails via iStock.
The morning after after Donald Trump won the election, the Washington area was in mourning. In DC alone, 92 percent of residents voted for Hillary Clinton, and many people here were experiencing Of course feeling disappointed and having an adverse reaction to your candidate losing isn't new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Wed
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec 4
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov 27
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC