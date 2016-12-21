Maltz Museum offering free programs in new year

Located at 2929 Richmond Road, the museum celebrates culture and identity to encourage connection and promote a greater appreciation of Jewish heritage and the diversity of the human experience. Hear Our Voices: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - See how iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and everyday citizens risked everything to change America in the This Light of Ours exhibition, share a cause you would fight for and hear music from local artists on this family-friendly day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.