How Faith Spotted Eagle became the first Native American to win an electoral vote for president

As Faith Spotted Eagle, 68, drove to the Yankton Sioux Reservation's offices Tuesday morning, she remembered when she was a young girl, maybe 8 years old, fishing with her father along the Missouri River in South Dakota. The pair were sitting with heavy cane poles on the banks where the tribal community of White Swan had been before the U.S. government built the Fort Randall Dam as part of the Flood Control Act of 1944, flooding White Swan and scattering its residents.

