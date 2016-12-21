Homeless crisis 2016: How the city responded and next steps
As Mayor Ed Murray will often remind the public, Seattle is not unique among West Coast cities when it comes to homelessness. While the country as a whole has seen a drop in the number of people living on the streets , Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, BC and Seattle have all seen significant jumps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec 4
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov 27
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC