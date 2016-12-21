ERW pledges to double donations made ...

ERW pledges to double donations made to Washington Won't Discriminate until Dec. 31

And once again, the LGBTQ and allied communities of Washington state are being asked to make monetary contributions in order to stop bigots hell-bent on taking away rights from a specific class of people: the Transgender members of our community. Republican lawmakers in Olympia have already made it known that they didn't listen the first time last year when Washington Won't Discriminate and its supporters helped stop I-1515, a harmful initiative aimed against the rights and protections of Transgender Washingtonians to use the public restroom or locker room that they choose, and similar proposed legislation.

