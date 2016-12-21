Dael Orlandersmith and More Among Seattle Public Theater's Emerald Prize Nominees
Seattle Public Theater Interim Artistic Director Kelly Kitchens announced a new biennial $10,000 Emerald Prize to be awarded by the organization. "Seattle Public Theater is dedicated to producing new plays for Seattle audiences, but rarely has the opportunity to produce world premiere plays by nationally recognized artists due to its small national theatrical footprint", says Kitchens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec 4
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov 27
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC