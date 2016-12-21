Brunell: Washington apples making a comeback
This year's good news is Washington apple production is the second best ever. The better news is shipments to Asian markets are returning to normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Wed
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Wolf
|51
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Scientists Beg for Climate Action (Dec '07)
|Dec 4
|Patriot
|1,864
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Nov 27
|Swamp Cabinet
|50
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC