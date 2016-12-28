'Barefoot Bandit' reportedly freed from work-release program
The former teenage car, boat and plane thief who became known as the "Barefoot Bandit" during a two-year crime spree reportedly got out of his work-release program more than six years after the law finally caught up to him. A judge sentenced Colton Harris-Moore in 2012 to seven years in prison, but the court in Washington state transferred him to a work-release facility back in September.
