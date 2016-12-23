Author Feels Trump, Cardin Can Revive Bipartisan Foreign Policy of Truman, Vandenberg
In an age when Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are usually at dagger's ends with one another, discussion of a bipartisan approach to foreign policy sounds frivolous - if not downright out of the question. But historian and author Lawrence Haas can envision precisely that in 2017: a revival of the cooperation on a foreign policy between politicians of different party, as well as between the White House and Congress.
