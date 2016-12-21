4 Washington electors to be fined $1,...

4 Washington electors to be fined $1,000 for not voting for Clinton - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST

Washington's four "faithless" electors face a $1,000 fine each for not voting for Hillary Clinton when the Electoral College met Monday, state elections officials said. Washington has a law that requires electors, who are chosen by the state's political parties, to cast their Electoral College ballots for the person who wins the state's popular vote.

