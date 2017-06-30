Vermont utility regulator now 'Public...

Vermont utility regulator now 'Public Utility Commission'

The commission, formerly known as the Public Service Board, which regulates utilities, starting using its new name on July 1. On Wednesday, it announced its "declaration of independence" from paper as a result of the implementation of the second phase of its online filing system. Chairman Anthony Roisman says the name change and continued rollout of the electronic filing system are important steps in increasing the commission's transparency and accessibility to Vermonters.

