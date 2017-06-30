Vermont region recovers from flooding
Nearly six years after Tropical Storm Irene hit the Northeast, some Vermonters are getting flashbacks after recent flooding brought destruction to their homes, businesses, and roads. "We got flooded out by Irene, and then last year we had an explosion here that was on the news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|35
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC