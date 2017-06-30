Trump admin's election data request d...

Trump admin's election data request declined

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Manchester Journal

Secretary of State Jim Condos has stepped up his rebuff of the Trump administration, saying he won't comply - for now - with the demand that secretaries of state nationwide provide voter information to a federal commission investigating claims of election fraud. The Election Integrity Commission on Wednesday asked for voters' dates of birth, voter histories, party affiliations, felony convictions, addresses, Social Security numbers and other personal information, according to Condos' office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 35
Bernie sanders is a kook Jun 21 byteme98321789 2
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC