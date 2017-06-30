Trump admin's election data request declined
Secretary of State Jim Condos has stepped up his rebuff of the Trump administration, saying he won't comply - for now - with the demand that secretaries of state nationwide provide voter information to a federal commission investigating claims of election fraud. The Election Integrity Commission on Wednesday asked for voters' dates of birth, voter histories, party affiliations, felony convictions, addresses, Social Security numbers and other personal information, according to Condos' office.
