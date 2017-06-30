Officials hopeful about Vt. affordable housing efforts
Vermont officials say they are optimistic about state programs to create more affordable housing and reduce homelessness, despite the potential for cuts at the federal level. Officials with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board told the Times Argus that a $35 million bond approved by the Legislature is the state's largest investment in housing in more than a decade.
