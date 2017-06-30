Meggs Lifts Monsters to Third Straight Win

Jack Meggs went 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBI, including a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and starter Abdiel Mendoza allowed one run over five innings to lead the Vermont Lake Monsters to an 8-4 New York-Penn League victory Sunday evening at historic Centennial Field. The Lake Monsters had built a 5-1 lead early with a run in the second and two more in both the third and fourth innings.

