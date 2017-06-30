Honoring academic achievement
The following students were named to the Castleton University President's List for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Emma Best of Salisbury, Alison Boise of New Haven, Kristian Bruce of Orwell, Deborah Connors of Brandon, Ellie Gevry of New Haven, Stephanie LaFountain of Brandon, Amber Leavitt of Bristol, Alaisha Lucia of Leicester, Samantha Marszalkowski of Panton, Pavin Parrish of Rochester, Kelsey Scarborough of Brandon, Sydney Smith of Orwell, Allyson Stearns of Vergennes and Bruce Wright of Bridport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|35
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC