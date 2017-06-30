Honoring academic achievement

The following students were named to the Castleton University President's List for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Emma Best of Salisbury, Alison Boise of New Haven, Kristian Bruce of Orwell, Deborah Connors of Brandon, Ellie Gevry of New Haven, Stephanie LaFountain of Brandon, Amber Leavitt of Bristol, Alaisha Lucia of Leicester, Samantha Marszalkowski of Panton, Pavin Parrish of Rochester, Kelsey Scarborough of Brandon, Sydney Smith of Orwell, Allyson Stearns of Vergennes and Bruce Wright of Bridport.

