Condos right to resist massive federa...

Condos right to resist massive federal overreach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Bennington Banner

Late last week, in response to an information request from President Trump's Election Integrity Commission, Secretary of State Jim Condos indicated he was "bound by law to provide our publicly available voter file, but will provide no more information than is available to any individual requesting the file." But on Monday, Condos walked back that statement in a press release noting his office is "considering all options in refusing to assist federal commission overreach."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 35
Bernie sanders is a kook Jun 21 byteme98321789 2
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,704 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC