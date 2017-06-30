Condos right to resist massive federal overreach

Late last week, in response to an information request from President Trump's Election Integrity Commission, Secretary of State Jim Condos indicated he was "bound by law to provide our publicly available voter file, but will provide no more information than is available to any individual requesting the file." But on Monday, Condos walked back that statement in a press release noting his office is "considering all options in refusing to assist federal commission overreach."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.