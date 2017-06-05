What next after veto of Vermont pot veto
With his veto, Gov. Phil Scott held off on ending some of Vermont's failed marijuana prohibition laws, but said if the Legislature can make a few tweaks to S. 22 there may be a “path forward” in June during the veto session. The legalization bill rejected by the governor would have decriminalized marijuana possession in small amounts for adults and allowed them to grow a few plants in their homes.
