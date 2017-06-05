What next after veto of Vermont pot law

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With his veto, Gov. Phil Scott held off on ending some of Vermont's failed marijuana prohibition laws, but said if the Legislature can make a few tweaks to S. 22 there may be a “path forward” in June during the veto session. The legalization bill rejected by the governor would have decriminalized marijuana possession in small amounts for adults and allowed them to grow a few plants in their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.