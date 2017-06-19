Vt. officials still hope escaped farm...

Vt. officials still hope escaped farm elk can be caught

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they're still hopeful about 16 farm elk that have been on the run since they escaped their enclosure can be recaptured, but if not the animals will have to be shot. Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says the elk that escaped last weekend from an enclosure in Derby are believed to be in two groups, but efforts to recapture them have failed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook Jun 21 byteme98321789 3
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 17 Depends 34
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,797 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC