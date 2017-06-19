Vt. officials still hope escaped farm elk can be caught
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they're still hopeful about 16 farm elk that have been on the run since they escaped their enclosure can be recaptured, but if not the animals will have to be shot. Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says the elk that escaped last weekend from an enclosure in Derby are believed to be in two groups, but efforts to recapture them have failed.
Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
