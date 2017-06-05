Volunteer selected as Basic Life Support Provider of the Year
Manchester's own Michael Thompson, of the Manchester Rescue Squad, has been honored as the Vermont Emergency Medical Services Basic Life Support Provider of the Year by the State of Vermont. "Mike responds to a multitude of calls until the ambulance gets there," said Michael Casey, chief operating officer for the Manchester Rescue Squad.
