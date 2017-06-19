Vermont Will Soon Require Inspections of Heating Oil Storage Tanks
Vermont officials are implementing the 'red-tag rule' which will require inspectors to affix red-tags on aboveground fuel storage tanks that are at risk of a leak or spill. "It was becoming evident that it had some signs of weeping at the seams which our dealer Patterson Fuels recognized rapidly and said it had to be red-tagged and needed to be replaced," said Chris Williamson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|3
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 17
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC