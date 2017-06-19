Vermont Will Soon Require Inspections...

Vermont Will Soon Require Inspections of Heating Oil Storage Tanks

Friday

Vermont officials are implementing the 'red-tag rule' which will require inspectors to affix red-tags on aboveground fuel storage tanks that are at risk of a leak or spill. "It was becoming evident that it had some signs of weeping at the seams which our dealer Patterson Fuels recognized rapidly and said it had to be red-tagged and needed to be replaced," said Chris Williamson.

