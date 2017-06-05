Vermont to join US Climate Alliance
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont is joining a coalition of states committed to upholding the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to leave the historic international pact. The U.S. Climate Alliance was formed by the Democratic governors of California, New York and Washington after Trump's announcement Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC