Vermont Symphony OrchestraFestival Tour kicks off July 2

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will open its seven-concert TD Bank Summer Festival Tour with a concert at Manchester's Riley Rink at 7:30 p.m. on July 2. Benjamin Cadwallader, the executive director of the VSO, said the program for the tour, featuring music written by immigrant composers from across the globe, "recognizes the breadth of cultures and heritages that formed the foundation of our union." "Music and art have always brought us closer to one another, defining us by our shared human existence.

