Vermont Smart Growth Summit: discuss it and they will come
Political party officials in Vermont may have their policy differences, but they appear to agree on a glaring trend that's hard to refute: Vermont's population is aging rapidly. One approach to solving the problem of an aging population may be to attract younger people, families and new businesses to the state, as championed by Gov. Phil Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|11 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|35
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|3
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC