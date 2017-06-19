Vermont Recieves $11 Million for Affordable Housing and Community Development
Senator Patrick Leahy announced on Tuesday that Vermont will receive more than $11 million in new affordable housing and community development funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development . "Affordable housing and community development are priorities for Vermonters and for Americans from coast to coast, and they deserve to be priorities in annual appropriations bills," Senator Leahy said.
