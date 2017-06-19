Vermont, New York, & Quebec ink lake water quality plan
Officials from New York, Vermont and Quebec signed off Monday on a five year-plan to improve the Lake Champlain's water quality, and to boost educational efforts to engage the public. Hundreds of thousands of people rely on Lake Champlain for its water alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC