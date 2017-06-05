Vermont needs a long-term plan on climate change
Governor Phil Scott is getting some high praise for bringing Vermont into the U.S. Climate Alliance. The alliance is a bipartisan coalition of states that was created to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the global accord.
