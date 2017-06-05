Vermont needs a long-term plan on cli...

Vermont needs a long-term plan on climate change

Governor Phil Scott is getting some high praise for bringing Vermont into the U.S. Climate Alliance. The alliance is a bipartisan coalition of states that was created to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the global accord.

Chicago, IL

