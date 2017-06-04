Vermont museum to raise Revolutionary War gunboat from lake bottom

More than two decades after it was discovered at the bottom of Lake Champlain, a Revolutionary War gunboat will be raised, preserved and displayed for the public. The Spitfire, a 54-foot boat that's part of a fleet built by Benedict Arnold before he turned traitor, sank a day after the 1776 Battle of Valcour Island, helping delay a British advance down the lake.

