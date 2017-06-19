Vermont Legislature Passes Fantasy Sports Bill
In a move to become the latest state to regulate daily fantasy sports , the Vermont Legislature has passed a bill defining fantasy sports games and directing the state attorney general and governor's office to develop a registration fee and tax system for fantasy sports operators and players in the state. Additionally, the bill bars DFS operators, employees and their relatives from participating in such contests and also places restrictions on professional athletes.
