Vermont Lawmakers Pass Resolution in ...

Vermont Lawmakers Pass Resolution in Favor of Climate Deal

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Vermont Legislature is supporting the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States leave the agreement. During this week's one-day veto session, the Senate passed a resolution urging Republican Gov. Phil Scott to support funding and policies to combat climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook Jun 21 byteme98321789 3
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 17 Depends 34
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,973,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC