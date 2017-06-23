Vermont Lawmakers Pass Resolution in Favor of Climate Deal
The Vermont Legislature is supporting the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States leave the agreement. During this week's one-day veto session, the Senate passed a resolution urging Republican Gov. Phil Scott to support funding and policies to combat climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|3
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 17
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC