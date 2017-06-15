Vermont governor: marijuana legalization deal still possible
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks it will be possible to reach an agreement with lawmakers on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana ahead of next week's two-day session, in which the Legislature will act on the bills the governor has vetoed. State Sen. Dick Sears, a Democrat, says he's hopeful lawmakers will be able to reach a deal during the veto session scheduled to begin June 21. Republican House Minority Leader Don Turner said Thursday he continues to oppose suspending the rules, which would be required to pass an amended marijuana proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC