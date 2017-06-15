Vermont governor: marijuana legalizat...

Vermont governor: marijuana legalization deal still possible

Thursday

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks it will be possible to reach an agreement with lawmakers on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana ahead of next week's two-day session, in which the Legislature will act on the bills the governor has vetoed. State Sen. Dick Sears, a Democrat, says he's hopeful lawmakers will be able to reach a deal during the veto session scheduled to begin June 21. Republican House Minority Leader Don Turner said Thursday he continues to oppose suspending the rules, which would be required to pass an amended marijuana proposal.

