Vermont Gov. Sends Counter Marijuana Proposal To Lawmakers
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he has sent a counter proposal to lawmakers in response to the revised marijuana legalization proposal they sent to him last week. A Scott spokeswoman said Wednesday evening that there were areas of agreement, and some areas where the administration proposed changes to address the governor's concerns relating to protecting minors and ensuring highway safety.
