The future of Vermont's drinking water was the hot topic at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park on Wednesday when local, state, and national representatives gathered to discuss the protection of current and future sources of drinking water. "The key focus of the event was to make sure folks understand the importance of having a good public water system, for public health protection of course, but it's also really important on an economic basis," said Shaun Fielder, the executive director of the Vermont Rural Water Association.

