SVMC opens new Multispecialty Practice

SVMC opens new Multispecialty Practice

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has officially opened a new Multispecialty Practice office, combining existing specialties including gastroenterology, infectious disease, neurology, pulmonology, and rheumatology together in one space to improve coordination and enhance convenience for patients. "Sometimes patients with a single condition, like certain types of lung disease or gastrointestinal problems, may need to see several specialists," said Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 17 Depends 34
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
Bernie sanders is a kook May 21 Socialist Compari... 2
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC