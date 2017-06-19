SVMC opens new Multispecialty Practice

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has officially opened a new Multispecialty Practice office, combining existing specialties including gastroenterology, infectious disease, neurology, pulmonology, and rheumatology together in one space to improve coordination and enhance convenience for patients. "Sometimes patients with a single condition, like certain types of lung disease or gastrointestinal problems, may need to see several specialists," said Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.

