Stamford eyes an interstate school district
Cognizant of facing significant challenges, a group of Stamford residents is pursuing what they see as a logical cross-state school district affiliation with Clarksburg, Mass. However, a key state lawmaker involved with recent school district merger legislation said that, considering the obstacles, the small border town's quest seems at its best unrealistic.
