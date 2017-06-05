Stamford eyes an interstate school di...

Stamford eyes an interstate school district

16 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Cognizant of facing significant challenges, a group of Stamford residents is pursuing what they see as a logical cross-state school district affiliation with Clarksburg, Mass. However, a key state lawmaker involved with recent school district merger legislation said that, considering the obstacles, the small border town's quest seems at its best unrealistic.

