Small acts' seen as weapon in fight against hunger
Federal statistics offer some positive news for hunger in Vermont: Over the past several years, the state's rate of "food insecurity" has been trending slowly but steadily downward. But those numbers don't mean much in the West River Valley region of Windham County, where community volunteers and school staffers are seeing a growing number of families who don't have enough to eat.
