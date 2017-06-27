Scott urges Senate leaders not to harm Vermonters' Medicaid
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Governor Phil Scott sent the following letter to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the Senate's consideration of the Better Care Reconciliation Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|11 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|35
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|3
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC