Report: Vermont ranks third in the na...

Report: Vermont ranks third in the nation for child welfare

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Bennington Banner

One of the most influential child welfare organizations in the country has named Vermont one of the top states for child well-being. According to the 2017 Kids Count Data Book , which was released earlier this week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the state ranked third in overall child well-being, fourth in child health, fifth in education, and ninth in economic well-being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
Bernie sanders is a kook May 21 Socialist Compari... 2
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) May '17 Lottery Traitors 33
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC