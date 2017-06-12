Report: Vermont ranks third in the nation for child welfare
One of the most influential child welfare organizations in the country has named Vermont one of the top states for child well-being. According to the 2017 Kids Count Data Book , which was released earlier this week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the state ranked third in overall child well-being, fourth in child health, fifth in education, and ninth in economic well-being.
